Otter Tail County is seeking feedback from the public on its recently updated draft of the multi-hazard mitigation plan (MHMP). The public review and comment period is now open, and will remain open until Dec. 15. After public review and comment is complete, the county will submit the updated plan to the state of Minnesota and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for review.
Cities and townships throughout Otter Tail County are vulnerable to, and experience a variety of dangerous natural disasters that can threaten life and property. The MHMP addresses how to mitigate against potential hazards that can inflict economic loss and personal hardship such as tornadoes, flooding, wildland fires, blizzards, straight-line winds, ice storms and droughts.
The updated MHMP covers Otter Tail County, including Battle Lake, Bluffton, Clitherall, Dalton, Deer Creek, Dent, Elizabeth, Erhard, Fergus Falls, Henning, New York Mills, Ottertail, Parkers Prairie, Pelican Rapids, Perham, Richville, Underwood, Urbank, Vergas and Vining. Additionally, the plan covers the portions of Rothsay and Wadena that reside within Otter Tail County. The Otter Tail County MHMP also considers the needs of townships, school districts and other stakeholders when drafting the plan.
The Otter Tail County Emergency Management directed the MHMP update along with input from the U-Spatial at the University of Minnesota Duluth as well as from representatives from county departments, city and township governments, school districts and others. The planning team worked together to establish cost-effective and sustainable actions that can reduce or eliminate the long-term risk these natural hazards pose to life and property.
Actions within the updated MHMP include the improvement of roads and culverts that experience repetitive flooding, construction of safe rooms at campgrounds, public parks, mobile home parks or schools to provide protection in the event of a tornado or severe wind event, burying power lines that are susceptible to heavy snow, ice or wind storms, ensuring timely emergency communication to the public through sirens and mass notification systems and conducting awareness and education campaigns to equip people with the knowledge needed to prepare and take action before, during and after a hazardous event.
Otter Tail County is now asking for the public’s help to identify other vulnerabilities and come up with additional strategies that help protect residents and property from natural hazards. The county is also hoping that by involving the public, the cycle of response and recovery will be broken and the community will become more resilient to disaster. The MHMP update also allows the county and its jurisdictions to apply for grant funding under the Hazard Mitigation Assistance (HMA) from FEMA for cost-effective projects that help reduce or eliminate the impacts of future natural disasters.
Community members who are interested in providing feedback can either comment online at z.umn.edu/OtterTailHMP or directly to Otter Tail County Emergency Management at 218-998-8067.