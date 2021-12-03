The holidays are all about giving thanks and spreading joy. One important way to spread joy this season is through donating time or funds to a local food shelf.
There are families throughout the region that benefit from the various food banks in Otter Tail County.
The food shelves in Fergus Falls, Battle Lake, Parkers Prairie, Henning, New York Mills, Perham, Pelican Rapids and Wadena are helping keep the county fed.
“We have to make sure that people don’t have to go hungry,” said Duane Hovland, a volunteer and board member at the Battle Lake Food Shelf.
“I think we have such an abundance of food in our country,” said fellow volunteer Suzy Johnson, “and I think it’s nice if we can get it out to someone that needs it. And I think the food shelf is a good way to do that.”
Johnson has been volunteering at the Battle Lake Food Shelf for over five years. She shared that one of the most rewarding aspects of volunteering is being able to see the smiling faces of the people they serve.
Hovland has been volunteering at the Battle Lake Food Shelf for over two years. “Lots of nice people come through here,” he said. “And then the other thing is we get to work with nice people.”
Over in Fergus Falls, Christi Dickey has been volunteering at the Fergus Falls Community Food Shelf for about three years. She is the vice president of the board and also does the public relations for the food shelf.
“First of all, I (volunteer) just because of my commitment to not wanting to see people be hungry,” she said. “And I’ve stayed because I love the volunteers … they’re so much fun to be with, and I see the true appreciation from the people who are receiving food. You really feel like you’re making a difference.”
Interestingly, both the Battle Lake and Fergus Falls food shelves saw a decline in visits during the pandemic.
“I really expected an increase in people, and we haven’t,” said Johnson, “in fact, our numbers were down.” Numbers have started to climb back up this holiday season. “They’re coming back up now,” Johnson continued.
“They’re climbing again now,” agreed Hovland.
“We saw an increase starting the last week in August,” said Dickey. “So, we were serving 40 to 50 families a week. And now we’re up to 80 to 90 a week. So, yeah, a very significant change.”
Dickey reported that the food shelf in Fergus Falls generally is able to get the items they need, but there have been a few recent difficulties. “We had a wonderful donor donate money for us to be able to get hams and turkeys for Thanksgiving,” she said, “and now as we go into Christmas, our supplier of our hams and turkeys said they can’t get them for us anymore. So, we’re seeing the ebb and flow of the different things that are not available to us.” She also noted that the packaging of many items is getting smaller and prices have been rising.
The Battle Lake Food Shelf has been able to stay well stocked with a variety of different items. They were, fortunately, able to get hams for Christmas. “We get almost everything that we want to get,” said Johnson.
Walking through the Battle Lake Food Shelf, almost every category of food is represented. “We try to have everything you would need,” Johnson explained. “There’s a good assortment.”
Both the Fergus Falls and Battle Lake food shelves get most of their items from the North Country Food Bank in East Grand Forks. If there is anything that is lacking, Johnson says she is able to buy it locally, usually from Larry’s Foods in Battle Lake, which also donates regularly to the food shelf. Dickey also purchases food from local grocers when needed.
Johnson hopes that more people will come and benefit from the food shelf. “We can handle more,” she said. “I wonder if we’re missing people that could be coming and don’t?” she pondered. “I don’t know how to get more people to come … we can handle a lot more people.”
For those who are interested in donating, Dickey recommends that people bring in food such as nonperishable items, cereal, sugar, flour, canned fruits and toilet paper.
She also suggests that when someone is planning to donate that they try to “donate things that you like to eat.”
Donating monetary funds also makes a big impact, allowing food shelves to purchase in-demand food from North Country Food Bank or from local grocers.
Those who are facing food insecurity and would like to visit the food shelf can find information about the Fergus Falls Community Food Shelf on their Facebook page, by calling 218-739-2971 or by emailing fffoodshelf@gmail.com. The food shelf is located at 1512 N. First Ave., Fergus Falls. Open hours are Wednesday and Friday from 1-4 p.m.
The Battle Lake Food Shelf is located next to the Senior Center at 205 Main St., Battle Lake. The phone number is 218-864-0661. Open hours are Thursdays from 2-6 p.m.
“One of the things I’d really like to share is the tremendous generosity of our community,” Dickey concluded. “People have really stepped up throughout this whole pandemic to make sure those that were hungry are fed.”