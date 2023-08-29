Multiple towns, one team

Thunder Futbol Club took first place in the Tonka Splash tournament in Minnetonka in June. 

 Submitted | Ryan Kantrud

In the cold of a midwestern winter, when outdoor soccer is a thought reserved for future months of sunshine and warmth, a group of individuals joined at a wooden table to discuss the pros and cons of developing a competitive travel soccer team comprised of players spanning from Fargo, N.D., to Fergus Falls. 



