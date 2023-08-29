In the cold of a midwestern winter, when outdoor soccer is a thought reserved for future months of sunshine and warmth, a group of individuals joined at a wooden table to discuss the pros and cons of developing a competitive travel soccer team comprised of players spanning from Fargo, N.D., to Fergus Falls.
Fargo-based coaches Dan Lupear and Mo Bangura traveled to Fergus Falls to conduct a soccer clinic for the Cyclones in 2021. The coaches observed what Lupear calls a "great cres of look, listen, learn, do players," along with two Cyclones coaches observing and assisting with the clinic — Kevin Fellbaum and Joel Heikes. An immediate rapport of trust and credibility was built between the four coaches, which led to numerous soccer clinic led by Lupear and Bangura for both Fergus Falls Cyclones youth and the high school level "Awesome Otters."
For two years, the positive relationships built between Fergus Falls and the Fargo-based Thunder Futbol Club created the opportunity for guest play — a player registered with United States Youth Soccer/US Club Soccer or Provincial/Club roster who is not listed on the team roster, but who is joining the team as a guest for specific tournaments. The arrangement a good fit, with the Fergus Falls players displaying the intensity and "look, listen, learn, do" dedication desired by Thunder soccer players. This led Lupear to the question: "Why don’t we just combine?" adding, "The Cyclones coaches are awesome and Thunder coaches are excited for everyone to get out together and play 'the beautiful game.'”
Pros of combining into one unified team included the development of more confident and comfortable players that get to see different style of play to help assist in decision-making regarding what teams they would like to participate in as they age up, and the introduction of players to a different set of skills, techniques and tactics that can be kept in their "player took-kit" to fix problems and challenges faces on the field of play, amongst a barrage of other benefits.
Effective in 2023, Thunder Futbol Club became one team comprised of players from multiple cities in the area.
"From day one and currently, I see each players individual skill sets increase at every session," stressed Lupear. "We focus training specifically on the individual player, not team focus. Every player has to have the skills/techniques/soccer IQ (AKA: soccer know-and-go). As an individual, they have to master those skills/techniques. Put a group of anyone together who have mastered their individual skills/techniques into a team environment and the outcome is 'the beautiful game,' not just run, run, run, kick the ball at the goal."
Lupear shared that in every session, he is excited to hear players say “I can't do it," just to hear, “Hey coach watch this, I can do it!" by the session's end.
While the Thunder training is an individual focus, team focus is learned during tournament time, then back to developing individual skills until the next tournament rolls around.
"It's not just skill development, it's also mental development, as some players may not play as much as they/their parents would like to see when it comes to competitive tournament time," Lupear explained. "Players learn that the game tells you who is in the play and who is not in the play. It also tells players why they are not in the game and they become resilient players that learn to self-identify in what the can work on to be in the play next time."
Some soccer teams, clubs and organizations have a set cookie-cutter training format — planned out for a whole season or year. A training format in which names and faces, skill levels, attitudes and learning speeds are not factored in. There are pros and cons to that method of focus, as with any focus, including that of Thunder method, per Lupear.
"Thunder trains the whole game. Not just pass and move, pass and move. We train players to leave Thunder, to be confident/comfortable to leave Thunder and play anywhere on any team based of their mastery of the beautiful game. We lose games, we tie games, we win games … It’s a game, that’s all it is — the focus is not on any of that. The focus is: today did I leave the field better than when I stepped on it? It’s all about constantly learning, and every game is what teaches the next training session."
Lupear shared about one of team's most skilled players, who is also one of the shortest players. Playing against a larger team, he was getting out-run, losing the ball and getting frustrated ... His skill and technique were there, but the speed was not. "The game showed him/coaches that. So, when we took him out he understood." When the same player was younger, he complained, moped and "had grumpy pants on at the next training session. Now he has matured and fully understands the process." Thunder instilled those qualities in him.
The Thunder Futbol Club team has generated a lot of attention, with coaches of opponents approaching the Thunder coaches after a match expressing amazement at the technical and tactical skills, vision and decision-making of Thunder players. Even families of opposing teams offer cheers of encouragement when a "beautiful game" moment happens during the match, which wouldn't have happened without their specific training grounds.
Thunder isn't a Fargo team with Fergus Falls players, it is a team consisting of players from Fergus Falls, Fargo, Moorhead and other towns in the area, and the plan is for the team to march onward with the same format.
Lupear excitedly reminisced on his top memories from the 2023 Thunder season, including "seeing all the players flow as one and support the beautiful game; not just run, run, run, kick the ball." Also including watching Fergus Falls brothers playing together, observing the developing confidence of a player to play in any role, development mental maturity from season to season and witnessing player mesh and connect the ball with their Thunder teammates.
However, Lupear puts a heavy emphasis on the impact of Thunder Futbol Club and Fergus Falls Cyclones Coach Kevin Fellbaum as one of his personal highlights of the team.
"Best part of the whole scenario (players first, but I'm going to say it) is the awesome Coach Kevin and the dynamic he brings to the players and me as a coach as well. I would step down as coach a just be a trainer and let Coach Kevin run the shop. He is a true professional and a players coach."
Lupear concluded his recap on the new Thunder Futbol Club team by saying, "I view Fergus Falls as my sister soccer city and enjoy the great soccer environment. I am proud, highly impressed, occasionally amazed and humbled by this great look, listen, learn do squad turning into an impressive know-and-go squad."
Thunder Futbol Club is coached with individual training for each play free of charge through small group session and one-on-one development, stating: "It's our passion, not our paycheck."
In addition to the Thunder, coaches Lupear and Bangura also coach Team Fury (ages 15-16), Little Fury (11), Little Little Fury (8-9), an African adult league team and tournament team.