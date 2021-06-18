As the summer months approach and as springtime temperatures have already reached high levels, it is important to draw attention to how heat affects health and well being.
Rebecca Boesl, family nurse practitioner (FNP) at Lake Region Healthcare (LRH) in Fergus Falls shared what heat-related illnesses can consist of, how to identify and prevent them, and what to do if one suspects they are suffering. “Heat related illnesses can occur when the body becomes too hot and can no longer cool down or regulate temperature appropriately,” she explained.
Some common heat-related illnesses seen and treated in this area are sunburn, dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke, which can quickly damage the brain, vital organs, and even result in death. Heat can also worsen chronic conditions such as diabetes, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and heart disease.
“Just like we prepare for the cold weather as Minnesotans, there are things we can do to decrease our risk of heat related illnesses in the summer,” stated Boesl. Limiting time outdoors during the hottest times of the day, avoiding vigorous activities during high temperatures, staying hydrated by drinking plenty of water, wearing appropriate clothing, applying broad spectrum sunscreen regularly, avoiding alcohol and caffeine, and never leaving children or pets unattended in vehicles can all greatly reduce the risk of falling prey to heat-related illnesses.
If someone is experiencing warm, red skin, thirst, muscle cramps, heavy sweating, headache, dizziness, nausea, and fatigue, they may be experiencing symptoms of any number of heat-related illnesses. The individual should be moved to a cool location and given sips of water. Placing cool, wet cloths on the body or taking a cool bath is also helpful.
More severe symptoms include confusion, loss of consciousness, seizures, and high body temperatures of 103 or above. If these symptoms present, calling 911 for emergency medical care is essential, as these are symptoms of heat stroke.
Those at greatest risk for experiencing heat-related illness are infants and young children, individuals over the age of 65, people with chronic medical conditions and mental illness, and those taking certain medications — diuretics, certain blood pressure medications, antihistamines, and antipsychotics.
Additional information on heat-related illness is available through the Center for Disease Control (CDC) website or by contacting a healthcare professional. If serious concerns regarding heat-related illness present, one shouldn’t hesitate to call for emergency assistance.
