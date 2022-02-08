On Jan. 14, the students at Our Lady of Victory (OLV) Catholic School in Fergus Falls joined in with 86 other Catholic schools across Minnesota and South Dakota, and began a fun raffle ticket fundraiser.
Students sell raffle tickets at $5 a piece. Each ticket that is purchased will enter the buyer into a drawing — giving them a chance to win the grand prize of a brand new 2022 Ford EcoSport or $20,000 in cash. In addition to the grand prize, raffle ticket buyers have a chance to win other prizes, worth a whopping $40,000 in total.
All of the money raised by selling the raffle tickets will go directly to the schools, thanks to the sole sponsor of the initiative, Catholic United Financial. The company, based in St. Paul, is providing the participating schools with promotional materials and is covering the cost of the prizes for the raffle.
Over its 13-year history, the Catholic School Raffle has raised over $11 million for Catholic schools across Minnesota and South Dakota. The goal this year is to raise $1.5 million, and OLV is hoping to raise $10,000 to help reach that goal.
The funds raised from the raffle tickets help pay for services like tuition assistance, technological updates and help cover the cost of special learning opportunities such as guest speakers and educational field trips.
Tickets are available for purchase at OLV and are being sold through Feb. 27. There will be a grand prize drawing ceremony at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Mar. 10 at the Catholic United Financial Home Office in St. Paul. Those looking for more information can visit facebook.com/CatholicSchoolsRaffle.
