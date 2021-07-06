The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Homeland Security and Emergency Management division (DPS-HSEM) announced today that $10 million in federal funding has been made available to the Minnesota Department of Health for costs related to the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic under the federal disaster declaration of April 7, 2020.
This funding will reimburse the Minnesota Department of Health for costs associated with the rapid distribution and administration of COVID-19 vaccines at six vaccination centers throughout the state. Covered costs include facility support, vaccinators, public outreach efforts, a call center, immunization community coordinators and supplies for staff.
“FEMA remains committed to helping ensure anyone who wants a vaccine can get one,” said Kevin M. Sligh, acting regional administrator, FEMA Region 5. “We’re proud to support Minnesota’s efforts to make the vaccine as accessible as possible to all residents and help the country end this pandemic together.”
“Vaccinations are critical in the fight against COVID-19,” said DPS-HSEM Director Joe Kelly. “We are grateful for the ongoing federal support to the Minnesota Department of Health as they lead the way to provide the immunizations needed to protect us all from the virus. We are thankful for their hard work and dedication to keeping Minnesotans safe.”
