The Minnesota State Patrol was investigating a one-vehicle crash Wednesday at approximately 8:30 a.m. on I-94 eastbound near milepost 52 (west of Fergus Falls – overpass bridge) when another vehicle came along and hit the driver of the original crash while she was outside her vehicle, then hit a tow truck and another vehicle before sliding off into the median.

The two occupants of that vehicle fled on foot and went east of I-94 on some railroad tracks. Troopers were assisted by officers from the Fergus Falls Police Department and the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office and located the two male suspects a short while later. They have been taken into custody. 

The driver of the original crash was injured to an unknown extent and was transported by ambulance. The crash and incident remain under investigation.

