The Fergus Falls City Council is once again discussing the Fergus Falls Municipal Airport.
Previously discussed at the Committee of the Whole on Aug. 10, the airport contractor, Sky Crew Services, has requested partial compensation to remodel the lower floor of the terminal building lobby.
Sky Crew Services have proposed paying for all construction for the floor including the materials and labor in exchange for a $400 rent credit for the remainder of their contract or five years.
In the event Sky Crew Services’ contract is not renewed with the city in June of 2024 they have requested the entire $24,000.
Sky Crew Services stipulates that this would be the equivalent of 50% of the total project cost if the work was hired out. In addition, they would cover $40,000 for demolition, construction materials and construction.
Under the proposal terms, plumbing, electrical, flooring and fire rated doors would be taken care of by the city for a total of $33,700. The city’s share would ultimately be $57,700.
In a previous discussion, the city engineering department felt that while the lobby does need an update, there are other aspects of the airport that should come first.
While the city council was generally in favor of the improvements to the lobby, they wanted to see a development agreement put in place especially with a proposed change to the rental agreement.
Council member Scott Kwamme stated that he was not comfortable with the rent/credit way being proposed to finance the project.
“I don’t like the idea of tinkering with the contract. If we’ve got a contract, let’s go with this if it’s a good project, but if it can stand on its own, I don’t want to fiddle with the contract.”
Other council members voiced similar sentiments.
Ultimately, a motion was approved by council to authorize city staff to draft a development agreement.
In other council business, a second reading of an ordinance was approved regarding how mobile food trucks can operate in the city.
Also, a resolution regarding an equipment purchase agreement with the school district for a chiller in the Community Ice Arena was approved. Finance Director Bill Sonmor stated that there was money in the city’s budget to make the purchase in cash.
Public Works Director Guy Taylor stated that if approved by council work on installing the new chiller system could begin as soon as Aug. 23, with a possible completion date by Oct. 9.
The next regular session of the Fergus Falls City Council is scheduled for Sep. 6, at 5:30 p.m.