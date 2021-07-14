Ride to remember

 The Fergus Fallen Memorial Ride and Benefit will be held on July 31 in memory of Jimmy Noplos. Noplos enjoyed riding his motorcycle and dreamed of hosting a bike run. 

July 12, 2021− Otter Tail County − the Fergus Fallen Memorial Ride and Benefit will be held in memory of Jimmy Noplos on July 31, from 12-5 p.m. Jimmy was born March 5, 1977, and died on June 30. Jimmy enjoyed long rides on his motorcycle and always dreamed of hosting a bike run to support those public servants who have fallen. Family and friends of Noplos’ would like to honor his memory by hosting a bike run and silent auction to benefit the family.

Registration for the ride will begin at 10:00 am with riders leaving from the Regional Treatment Center in Fergus Falls at noon. The ride route is approximately 100 miles with two stops along the way. To locate the registration area for the event, look for the signs by the Otter Tail County Government Services Center at 520 W Fir Ave, Fergus Falls, MN.

The ride will end at 4:00 pm at the Grey Duck Bar and Grill in Fergus Falls. A silent auction will be held from 4:00-5:00. If you are unable to attend donations may be made at the Bank of the West in Fergus Falls. For more information and the ride route, please visit Fergus Fallen Memorial Ride on Facebook or https://tinyurl.com/FergusFallen.

