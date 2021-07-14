July 12, 2021− Otter Tail County − the Fergus Fallen Memorial Ride and Benefit will be held in memory of Jimmy Noplos on July 31, from 12-5 p.m. Jimmy was born March 5, 1977, and died on June 30. Jimmy enjoyed long rides on his motorcycle and always dreamed of hosting a bike run to support those public servants who have fallen. Family and friends of Noplos’ would like to honor his memory by hosting a bike run and silent auction to benefit the family.
Registration for the ride will begin at 10:00 am with riders leaving from the Regional Treatment Center in Fergus Falls at noon. The ride route is approximately 100 miles with two stops along the way. To locate the registration area for the event, look for the signs by the Otter Tail County Government Services Center at 520 W Fir Ave, Fergus Falls, MN.
The ride will end at 4:00 pm at the Grey Duck Bar and Grill in Fergus Falls. A silent auction will be held from 4:00-5:00. If you are unable to attend donations may be made at the Bank of the West in Fergus Falls. For more information and the ride route, please visit Fergus Fallen Memorial Ride on Facebook or https://tinyurl.com/FergusFallen.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.