Karen Zell, realtor at Keller Williams Realty Professionals, and the Rev. Dr. Douglas Dent, pastor at Federated Church in Fergus Falls, are the two newest board members of Fergus Falls Area Habitat for Humanity (FFAHFH). This was approved by the current board of directors at their monthly meeting on Feb. 16. They will bring valuable expertise from their areas of profession to help guide the mission of FFAHFH. Jessica Steinbrenner (president), David Schneeberger (vice president), Melissa Hexum (treasurer), and Emilyn Haugen (secretary) are the executive officers of the board. They are joined by board members Robert Nordick, Jamie Rodriguez, Tom Verhelst, Nicole Hansen and Eleanor Stadum.
FFAHFH is a Christian nonprofit organization with a mission to “seek to put God’s love into action by bringing people together to build affordable homes and give hope to families in our local community.” Dedicated volunteers and generous donors make this mission possible. Founded in 1991, FFAHFH dedicated its first house in June of 1992; 2021 marks the organization's 30th year. The home that is scheduled to be built in spring will be the 60th home built or rehabbed by the affiliate. FFAHFH builds and serves the West Otter Tail County area.
