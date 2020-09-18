Wells Fargo Foundation has awarded Fergus Falls Area Habitat for Humanity (FFAHFH) with a $15,000 grant to build an affordable home in Fergus Falls. The funding is part of an $8.1 million donation to Habitat for Humanity International for capacity building and direct mission support to build, renovate and repair more than 350 affordable homes across the United States. The grant is provided through Wells Fargo Builds and is part of the Wells Fargo Foundation’s $1 billion philanthropic commitment to create more housing affordability solutions by 2025.
“We’ve had a rich history of working with the Fergus Falls Area Habitat for Humanity to strengthen our neighborhoods through philanthropy and volunteerism,” said Melissa Kubasta, region bank president for Wells Fargo in northern Minnesota. “Safe and stable housing enables people to build upon the rest of their life, and together we can shift the narrative to help others understand that housing affordability is both an economic and humanitarian crisis that’s taking a toll on millions of people.”
Wells Fargo Builds provides philanthropic financial assistance from the Wells Fargo Foundation to support the construction, renovation, painting or repairing of homes with low- to moderate-income households. In 2019 alone, Wells Fargo employees volunteered more than 1.9 million hours of service to strengthen their communities, including building, repairing and improving 674 homes across the U.S. with several organizations through Wells Fargo Builds.
The executive director for the FFAHFH affiliate appreciates the partnership with Wells Fargo.
“Our small affiliate has been fortunate to have a highly active and committed local branch here in Fergus Falls. Stephen L. Vigesaa has been one of our local champions and he has rallied volunteers for our builds for many years. Last year, we even had the regional managers come out to volunteer after they had a local training session. I cannot say enough about the community pride and participation by the Wells Fargo Team. It has made a significant contribution to our ability to build affordable housing.”
The grant will support construction of a three-bedroom, two-bathroom, single-level home with a two-stall garage. FFAHFH says it is proud to build the home alongside its partner family, Mary Mager. Mary is a certified nursing assistant at the Minnesota Veterans Home in Fergus Falls. She says she is “excited” for this opportunity to own a home.
