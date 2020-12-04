The Fergus Falls Area Salvation Army needs you.
“We’re down about 70% on bell ringers,” Salvation Army Lt. Anthony Nordan said. “If people want to volunteer we’re looking for those. We’re also looking for paid bell ringers. We have a few paid bell ringer positions still available.”
Bell ringers at Salvation Army kettles in Fergus Falls, including paid bell ringers, have rung up approximately 735 hours according to Nordan. They were at twice those hours last year.
The bellringers went into action Nov. 20 and they will be ringing bells until 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24.
Nordan said the maximum number of hours that Salvation Army kettles can be out is 2,100.
“If I put a kettle in every location and every person in Otter Tail County rang it every hour we could be out, that would be the total number of hours possible for ringing this season,” Nordan said.
The Salvation Army has recently advertised for paid bell ringers in order to reach their goal.
“Our kettles fund is about a sixth of our budget. It’s worth about two months of the Salvation Army working in the community.” Nordan said. “Our overall goal for Christmas is $300,000,” Nordan said.
People wishing to “do the most good” for their neighbors can register online at www.registertoring.com or by calling Carol at 218-739-9692.
