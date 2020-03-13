The Minnesota Department of Education and the Minnesota Department of Health have advised school districts to limit school assemblies and large gatherings to safeguard the health of our students, staff and community. Consequently, the district has made a decision to cancel the all-school band concert scheduled for Monday, March 16.
In lieu of a live performance, all pieces will be recorded. These recordings will be made available electronically. The public is not allowed to attend the rehearsals and recording sessions throughout the day on Monday.
“When ready, we will send a link to all families so that you can enjoy the performance of our students,” Fergus Falls band director Scott Kummrow said. “Thank you for your understanding.”
