In Monday night’s Fergus Falls City Council meeting, the council authorized a few consent agenda items with a roll call vote. Among them was the transfer of Fergus Falls Municipal Airport entitlement funds to the Red Wing Regional Airport.
Every year the city receives $150,000 of FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) entitlement funding to be used with eligible projects on the airport property. According to City Engineer Brian Yavarow, he says the city currently has an FAA entitlement balance of $150,000. Next year the city is planning a pavement maintenance project at the airport. Since the city will not be utilizing their FAA entitlement balance at this time, the Red Wing Regional Airport is requesting a transfer of funds in the amount of $150,000 from Fergus Falls to aid in funding construction of an apron expansion project. As part of the transfer agreement, Red Wing agrees to pay back the $150,000 next year.
In other resolutions, mill and overlay improvement projects are being planned. The roadways being planned at this time include parts of Summit, Alcott, and Washington Avenues, as well as Channing Street that could be completed by September this year. City Engineer Brian Yavarow says staff has been evaluating local street candidates and at this time the estimated construction costs have not been completed. Proposed street segments will be chosen in consideration of this year’s budget levy amounts. Bituminous mill & overlay are budgeted for $244,800 and $129,600 for seal coat applications. These budget amounts include general engineering and contingency costs. Ordering of the plans and specifications for the projects are now authorized to proceed.
Also a motion was approved exempting the Fergus Falls Youth Soccer Association from field use fees at Delagoon park.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.