The crowded field of Fergus Falls City Council candidates has thinned down by one.
Assistant to the City Administrator Lynne Olson, announced on Aug. 22, that Richard “Dick” Keeton had submitted an affidavit to withdraw from the Ward Three council race, thus would no longer be a candidate on the November General Election ballot.
It was originally a three way race that featured two newcomers and a former two term council member.
Ward Three council member and interim mayor, Justin Arneson is the incumbent for the seat, but opted not to run again as he had moved out of the ward and also did not want to run against a sitting council member in his new ward, Scott Kvamme, the council member for Ward Two.
Still running in Ward Three is Al Kremeier, funeral director and licensed insurance agent for about 28 years at Olson Funeral Home, who is also an independent business owner with a small granite business and Nate Kunde, operations manager at Otter Tail Power, had both filed to run for the open seat.
For the other wards, here is the official rundown of who is running:
For Ward One, Krista Hagberg, the incumbent has filed to run for reelection, as her term expires in December. Recently announced before the deadline, Laura Job is running against Hagberg for the seat.
For Ward Two, in addition to Kvamme, Mark Leighton, an independent business owner, is running for that seat.
For Ward Four, another open seat that is being vacated in December by incumbent Karoline Gustafson, is being challenged by Spencer McGrew, Otter Tail County AIS Specialist, and former council member and business owner Scott Rachels.
All city council positions are four year terms. The election will be held on Nov. 8, with polling place hours of 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
