With primary voting underway for a number of state and county elections, three candidates have filed to run for positions on the Fergus Falls City Council.
One incumbent, one former council member and one newcomer filed with the city as of Aug. 2.
Scott Kvamme (Ward 2), an incumbent whose term expires in December of this year has filed paperwork to run for re-election, former council member Scott Rachels has filed for Ward 4 and Nate Kunde has filed for Ward 3.
Kunde is the operations manager at Otter Tail Power and is originally from Rugby, N.D.
Rachels is a local business owner and served on the council from 2011 to 2018. Rachels owns and operates Scot's Machine Shop on Pebble Lake Road.
Incumbents that have not filed yet include Krista Hagberg for Ward 1, Justin Areneson for Ward 3 and Karoline Gustafson for Ward 4.
Assistant to the City Administrator, Lynne Olson, announced via a press release that council candidate filing is underway at Fergus Falls City Hall through an Aug. 16 deadline. All council positions are for four year terms.
Statewide, primary elections began with mail-in ballots, or in person June 24 going until Aug. 8. Primary election day is Aug. 9.
Offices up for reelection include U. S. House of Representatives for District 7, one state senator for Senate District 9, governor and lieutenant governor, secretary of state and attorney general.
County offices include the Second District County Commissioner District seat.
The Otter Tail County elections portal states that polls will open for voting from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Aug. 9, except for the following:
