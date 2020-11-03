The local election results for Fergus Falls City Council resulted in overwhelming support for current members, all of whom will remain in place for the next four years.
Jim Fish of Ward 1, running unopposed, secured 1,173 votes and 98% of his ward. Two percent of voters opted for a write-in candidate.
Ward 2’s Tom Rufer obtained 857 votes, which represented 84% of voters. “I would like to thank the voters for believing in us and a huge thank you to all of the people who have worked so hard toward our current success, including the city staff, Greater Fergus Falls, and local business owners. The voters have endorsed the work that we have done over the past four years and I thank them for giving me that trust. I can assure them that it is not misplaced. I will only act in the best interest of my ward and with the city in mind,” Rufer
shared, reflecting back on the campaign experience. “I heard a lot of different viewpoints and perspectives during the campaign that I am very interested in learning more about. I would encourage people to avoid falling into the doom and gloom trap. I heard a lot of people dwelling on empty buildings and negative things and stating that ‘Fergus is dying.’ That simply isn’t true. We have a lot of good stuff going for us. Fergus is on a path to great success and we are only going to keep accelerating. If we all work together toward a common goal, we’re going to do great things.” Rufer ran against Mark Leighton, write-in candidate for Ward 2. The write-in vote accounted for 165 votes and 16% of voters.
Ward 3 had two candidates on the ballot with a strong write-in candidate presence. Current Council member, Brent Thompson, secured his position for another four years with 878 and 51% of votes. “I would like to thank the people of Ward 3 for their votes. I look forward to working for you and the city of Fergus Falls. I thank Victoria McWane-Creek for a straightforward campaign. I am excited to continue working on projects that are important to our community, and as always, I would like to hear from you about your opinions.”
Victoria McWane-Creek obtained 33% of votes with a count of 569 votes. “Congratulations on being elected to represent the people of Ward 3. While my campaign did not garner the most votes, we were able to add a dimension to this local election that was missing. I am humbled by the outpouring of support that you have shown throughout this election process. Thank you to my committee for your direction, effort and energy. Now, the real work begins. Thank you to the other candidates for the great learning that this experience has provided. To my supporters, I hope you will join me in supporting our newly elected representatives to the City Council, so we can work to make sure that Fergus Falls works for all.”
Write-in candidates, including Al Krameier, represented 17% of the vote with 290 votes.
Ward 4’s Anthony Hicks ran unopposed and secured 1,568 votes, representing 98% of voters, with the remaining 2% obtained by write-in candidates.
