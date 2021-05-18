A resolution approving a land sale to a city resident brought forth much discussion with Fergus Falls City Council members at Monday night’s regular session, as well as nearby concerned neighbors who would like to see it remain a residential property.
According to previous City Council minute notes, Lonnie Ballweg, a property owner on Southview Drive requested the city sell him a 2-acre parcel so a private shop could be constructed.The city has stated that the property adjoins land they already own and this would become one parcel. The city has no future plans for the undeveloped land. A local realtor has performed a market analysis that supports the proposed price of $35,000 for the parcel. The Ballwegs have paid for a survey so a boundary and legal description have been established. All future use of this property must comply with all city zoning ordinances. The city charter states the sale of city property must be conducted over two meetings, with a minimum of 10 days between meetings.
City resident Mike Robertson, who is a neighbor to the proposed property sale, told the City Council that he and other neighbors felt blindsided when they learned about the sale and that they are concerned about how property values might be affected in the neighborhood, pending what the new owner would actually be building. The council voted unanimously to table the resolution with plans to have a Zoom meeting with city officials and concerned neighbors, as well as the proposed new owners of the property.
In another matter, a motion was proposed directing the city attorney to draft a management and fixed base operator (FBO) contract for the new airport manager position. The consultant that the city had hired in the process recommended Alexandria Aviation earlier this year, however, it was decided that Sky Crew Services, with Stacy Stock and Andrew Habraken would be a better fit.
Council member Brent Thompson openly objected to the motion at Monday’s meeting saying, “I will be voting no against this, because pretty much nothing has changed. They have no experience, they do not have the formal training. They do not have the experience dealing with the FAA and MNDOT. I’ve watched the interviews twice. We went through this process to avoid what happened here.”
The council ultimately passed the motion with five votes for and three against. Voting against the motion were Brent Thompson, Scott Kvamme and Jim Fish.
Once the contract is drafted by the city attorney, Rolf Nyklemoe, and Sky Crew Services, the next step in the process is to bring it back to a subcommittee, and with any proposed changes or recommendations, ultimately bring it back for final approval to the City Council.
Also at Monday’s meeting, Mayor Ben Schierer read a formal proclamation recognizing city public works employees during Public Works Week and thanked them for their often unseen contributions to keep things working.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.