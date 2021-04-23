Another facet of the COVID-19 pandemic affecting normal life and business as usual, is the lack of applicants for summer jobs this year with the city of Fergus Falls.
We see them out every spring and summer, mowing and maintaining the numerous parks, boulevards, and right of ways around the city, as well as lifeguards for Pebble Lake Beach. Fergus Falls Human Resources director, Mike Hartwell says he is becoming concerned about the situation.
“It’s a challenge, right now we have five open positions that typically in the past would have been filled by now and that ranges from mowers, weedwhippers, weed pickers, anything related to taking care of our parks, to kids camp employees, that help maintain the kid’s programming throughout the summer. Typically those positions are full by now.”
Hartwell says wages are competitive for the area. The typical schedules are Monday through Friday.
Hartwell added, “It’s really a fun summer job. It’s always been very attractive to high school kids in the past, but we just aren’t finding kids that want to apply for these positions anymore. Those job postings are typically posted for a couple of months prior to the season, so there’s enough time for kids to get their applications in, get their interviews in and get hired. We initially make the (employment) offers in April, so that we know we have a full crew ready for when school is out, so the first part of June we are ready to roll.”
Hartwell also thinks that during the worst times of the pandemic last year, when everything was shut down, was probably a contributing factor. He says he thinks there is still some fear out there about COVID-19.
“I think there’s some people out there that are not out and about as they normally would be, so they’re not applying for jobs, but I also think there is another component, there’s a labor shortage in our country (in general), and we are feeling it here in Otter Tail County and with the city of Fergus Falls. There’s just more open positions than able-bodied people to fill those positions.”
For example, Hartwell stressed that ten years ago, they would have gotten a hundred applications or more for one open police officer’s position, where, as now, he says they are lucky if they get five or six.
“Ten years ago, we would have a city utilities position, and we’d get thirty or forty applications, now we’re lucky to get two or three. The other facet is that these positions have specific requirements. The police officer has to be post-licensed, they have to go through school and training. While the utility operators are required to have a commercial drivers license so they can drive our city trucks around. We’re finding applicants that apply now, that don’t have the basic requirements anymore. So, not only do we have a shortage of applicants, we also have a situation where the candidates coming in are not meeting the minimum qualifications.”
Hartwell said for the lifeguard positions at Pebble Lake Beach, the city works with the YMCA. Currently, the YMCA trains them, and they also have the ability to work directly with the high school to find and recruit them.
Hartwell says It is typically an extremely difficult position to fill, which is not just unique to here, but across the country as well. According to statistics, the Red Cross has been certifying less and less numbers of lifeguards over the years. The issue may be that some things have changed in how to be certified to be a lifeguard. Certifications are a little more difficult now. He says it is possible the kids just don’t want to go through that much work to get it.
“Some of these communities that have community pools, and are having a very difficult time staffing them with lifeguards, that’s why partnering with our local YMCA is value added because they can do the water safety instruction and the lifeguard certification.”
If someone is looking for a summer job, Hartwell encourages them to apply on the city website under the city employment opportunities tab as soon as possible. Residents and interested youth can also stop by city hall and pick up an application during normal business hours.
