The Fergus Falls Area Chapter of Dollars for Scholars is now accepting scholarship applications. All applications will be done online via their website: ffdollarsforscholars.org. There are well over 70 scholarships available. Additional scholarships through Scholarship America are also available. Information regarding these scholarships can be found the website. If you need assistance with the online applications, the counselors at Kennedy Secondary School and Hillcrest Academy can assist.
Applications are scored anonymously by the scholarship committee of the Fergus Falls Area Dollars for Scholars board of directors. Our local scholarships are given based on merit although some Scholarship America scholarships may consider financial need.
The Fergus Falls Chapter has over two million dollars in assets and has awarded $1,054,000 dollars in scholarships to 1,343 students over the last 29 years. Seniors from the Fergus Falls High School, including Area Learning Center students and the IQ Academy, Hillcrest Lutheran Academy and homeschooled students who are residents of and are registered with school district 544, are eligible to apply.
Scholarship money is available for those who wish to attend four year, two year or technical colleges. Questions can be directed to Nancy Eldredge Hess nancyeldredgehess@ffdollarsforscholars.org The deadline to apply for Fergus Falls Area Dollars for Scholars local chapter scholarships is Mar. 4, 2022.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone