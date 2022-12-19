A local family nurse practitioner that is employed at the Lake Region Health Walk-in Clinic has been arrested on murder charges in St. Paul.
According to court records, at around 2:50 a.m. on Dec. 17, Matthew Phillip Ecker, 44, of Fergus Falls called 911 and reported that a woman had shot herself in the head at an apartment located at 260 Fifth Street East, St. Paul.
Ecker proceeded to tell the dispatch operator that he had called four minutes after the woman had shot herself in the head. Ecker also told dispatch that he had a permit to carry a firearm.
Ecker later came into St. Paul Police headquarters and met officers in the lobby.
Court records further state that while responding to the scene earlier, officers had found the victim lying on her back in a bathroom with the door between her legs and a gunshot wound to the left side of her head. She was pale and not breathing. A firearm was found laying on the woman’s chest,and her left hand was on top of the gun.
Investigating officers also determined that the handgun did not have any blood on its sides and possibly had blood on the tip of the muzzle – otherwise it was remarkably clean. The victim did not have obvious signs of blood on her left hand. Officers also noted that the blood in the bathroom had already dried and coagulated when they arrived. The bathroom door had a split in the wood near the lock.
Ecker told responding officers that he was from Fergus Falls and that he came to visit the woman because she had called and asked him to after she had told him she was being physically abused by her other boyfriend.
Ecker said he had been in an open relationship with the woman for two years. Ecker told police that things had been great prior to the incident. They went to three different bars. They ended up at Camp Bar where the woman’s other boyfriend was. Ecker didn’t know how the woman knew her other boyfriend was at that particular bar. They sat across the bar from each other at Camp Bar and the other boyfriend approached and talked to the woman. Ecker walked over and got between the woman and the other boyfriend. The other boyfriend punched Ecker in the face and Ecker fell to the floor. Security dragged the other boyfriend from the bar.
Ecker and the victim then stayed at the bar another 45 minutes before they walked home. Things were calm when they got home. Ecker said at one point he left to go for a walk to cool down because they got into an argument.
Suddenly the woman grabbed his gun from his backpack, ran to the bathroom and locked herself inside. He heard a gunshot while he was sitting on a couch in the living room and he rushed to the bathroom. Ecker said he wasn’t sure if the door was locked, but he had to push the door open to get into the bathroom. Ecker stated to police that the woman was lying in a pool of blood and he saw she had shot herself in the head.
Ecker said the woman knew the gun was in his backpack because he had told her before they went out to drink. Ecker said the victim was still breathing when he got the door open and he tried to help her using his medical skills. Ecker stated that he did not have blood on his hands because he washed them in the bathroom sink before he called 911. Officers did not note any blood on Ecker’s clothing.
Ecker then apparently changed his story saying that the woman had actually grabbed the gun from the backpack and pointed the gun to her head. Ecker asked her what she was doing.
Ecker then changed his story again saying that the woman had run to the bathroom and closed the door on him.
While sitting in a police station conference room, Ecker said to himself that he should have performed CPR on her, that he didn’t know why he washed his hands before he called 911, that he should not have pushed on the woman’s head, but he was trying to find the bullet exit point to see if the bullet had gone through her head. Ecker repeatedly said the gun should have been kept in his car.
Ecker said he had met the victim at the clinic where they both worked in Fergus Falls and that they had been dating for two years, she knew about Ecker’s wife and she was okay with it.
Court records also say that when investigators confronted Eckert about the victim’s hand being on the gun when officers arrived, he said he didn’t know how her hand came to rest on the gun. He could not recall putting her hand on the gun.
Ecker’s workplace reported he had not arrived at his shift the next day. Ecker’s family contacted police worried that he had gone off the road in a snowstorm. Police discovered Ecker was booked into jail in Ramsey County on murder charges.
Ecker has been charged with second degree murder with intent-not premeditated and is currently being held at the Ramsay County Jail awaiting his initial court appearance.