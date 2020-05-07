The Fergus Falls Fire Department was involved in three different calls Wednesday starting at 6:35 a.m.
Firefighters were called to the 700 block of West Channing Avenue after fire alarms went off in the home’s living room.
According to Fire Chief Ryan Muchow, the alarms were triggered by a furnace motor that was overheating. There was no actual fire damage but smoke filled the house and firefighters ventilated the home before leaving.
At 10:34 p.m. a call from the River Inn sent a crew to the 100 block of South Mill Street. The building had already been evacuated when firefighters arrived. They ascended to the fourth floor where fire alarms had been triggered. The reason for the alarms was attributed to cooking and after a search of the building no action was taken.
While the Fergus Falls firefighters were on the scene at the River Inn, an arcing power line was reported on the 300 block of West Beech Avenue. Extra firemen were called in to help and a crew from Otter Tail Power had the situation in hand approximately 15 minutes after the first report was logged.
