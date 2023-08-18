For those of you who do not know what an apothecary is, it's what they used to call a pharmacy in old English. They still are referred to as an apothecary in the U.K. Fergus Apothecary is an “old school” kind of pharmacy where the glass wall has been removed as a barrier between the chemist (pharmacist) and the patient.
For those of you who may remember what it was like to walk into a pharmacy before the big corporate empires took over the profession, Fergus Apothecary is an experience that will take you back. While it is a reminiscent look into the past, the Fergus Apothecary is equipped with all that is necessary to fulfill your prescription needs of today, with computers and medications hidden behind the mysterious counter.
The pharmacist is Jay Olson, a 38-year veteran pharmacist. He was born/raised in Fergus Falls and graduated from Fergus Falls High School. He attended NDSU where he received his degree in pharmacy. He practiced in Paynesville for six years before moving to Battle Lake where he eventually purchased the Village Apothecary, eventually selling his pharmacy to Seip Drug in 2007. He has now come home to Fergus to open the Fergus Apothecary.
The Fergus Apothecary is located at 113 Lincoln Avenue East and has street parking as well as city parking behind the building and a back door to accommodate these customers. Fergus Apothecary is open from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Saturday and closed on Sunday. They would like to invite everyone to come visit and/or utilize the Fergus Apothecary with their personal touch in filling your prescription or OTC needs.
