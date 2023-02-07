Each school year the time comes in the middle of winter when the calendar seems to slow down and the weather never seems to change. It’s either cold, bitter cold, or insanely cold! Either way, Fergus Falls High School students look forward to the mid winter events that warm up their spirits each year during SnoBall week.
Many students and community members compare SnoBall to Homecoming as there are certainly similarities, but SnoBall has its own vibe that helps high school students get through the dog days of winter.
SnoBall preparation starts in early January, well before the “formal” week of activities arrives on the calendar, as students are nominating friends for the royalty court and eagerly awaiting the announcements to see who the representatives will be for each grade. Freshman through seniors make up the court of 26 students with six students being featured from each of the underclassman grades freshman, sophomores and juniors, while the senior class has eight candidates who make the final ballot for the honor of being named the SnoBall King and Queen.
In late January, when SnoBall week begins, Monday is a busy day, with the Student Council students decorating and setting up the auditorium for the afternoon coronation. Talented students prepare to showcase their skills in front of their peers as they rehearse throughout the morning. The Royalty and Jazz Band participate in the final rehearsal before the coronation kicks off later that afternoon.
At 1:30 p.m., the packed auditorium plays host to all students in grades 9-12 who are filling the seats, along with friends and family of students participating in the coronation. Student emcees engage the audience in a fun-filled showcase that features jokes, skits, musical performances, as well as staff and student dances and culminates with first clue of the SnoBall Medallion hunt and finally the crowning of the SnoBall King and Queen.
Tuesday is a day set aside for the SnoBall Royalty to travel around the community, taking pictures, visiting local long term care facilities, enjoying lunch at the American Legion and capping off the afternoon with bowling at Northern Aire Lanes.
Midweek activities include the continuation of the dress up day themes that take place each day and the week is highlighted on Friday, the traditional “Jersey Day,” with the annual Snow Olympics. Snow Olympic activities vary from year to year as student interest, as well as the weather and the elements play into the opportunities that students can enjoy. Traditionally there is hot cocoa and a boot hockey tournament at the Cleveland rink, that features a variety of student teams who will often face off against a staff team, which always seems to find their way to the finals! The community ice arena is open for students to ice skate and oftentimes there is sledding and cross country skiing at Roosevelt park. The Gold Gym at Kennedy hosts a variety of basketball games of lightning and 3 on 3 and of course a dodgeball and corn hole tournament for students to showcase their skills in a bout of friendly competition.
Students who would like to do something different may choose to go to the auditorium to watch a winter themed movie or possibly the Kennedy pool to swim. Others may find their way to certain classrooms where teachers play host to various activities ranging from karaoke to Wii, to board games, or other teacher-led activities. No matter what, there is usually a little something for everyone to enjoy.
SnoBall week concludes with the semi-formal SnoBall dance in the Maroon Gym on Saturday night, where freshmen can participate in their first semi-formal event, while seniors can start to see the end of their senior year in sight. The mid-year activities that come with SnoBall set the stage as students and staff get over the hump of the school year and can now start to see the end in sight. Even as the cold winter days linger on into the month of February, there is a warm feeling that comes with the traditional activities that are a part of Fergus Falls High School SnoBall.