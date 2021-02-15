The Fergus Falls Fire Department responded to a fire at 315 W. Douglas Ave. at 3:32 p.m. Sunday.
The initial dispatch was a fire on the second floor of a home resulting from a child playing with a lighter. When the fire department and Fergus Falls Police arrived to the scene, they noticed smoke coming from the windows of the second level.
Those in the home were outside when the fire department arrived, but an adult and a child both had injuries resulting from the fire. Ringdahl Ambulance arrived and provided care before transporting them to Lake Region Healthcare (LRH). A second adult and two children were also transported to LRH for evaluation.
Firefighters entered the home to conduct a search and extinguish the fire. The fire was under control within 10 minutes with fire damaged limited to one bedroom on the second floor. Smoke and heat damage did occur throughout the second level.
On Monday, the fire department, police and an investigator from the State Fire Marshal’s Office returned to the scene and concluded that the fire was a result of a child lighting paper on fire in the bedroom.
The injured adult, identified as 26-year-old William Anderson, and the child were transported to Regions Hospital in St. Paul. According to a release from the fire department, the exact extent of their injuries was unknown, but are believed to be critical and severe.
The damage of the home is estimated at $20,000. The fire department responded with 29 firefighters, two engines, a ladder truck, a rescue truck and three chief officers.
