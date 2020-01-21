The Fergus Falls Public Library is hosting a free movie night on Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 5:30 p.m. This recently released film is "the extraordinary tale of Harriet Tubman's escape from slavery and transformation into one of America's greatest heroes, whose courage, ingenuity, and tenacity freed hundreds of slaves and changed the course of history" (source: IMDB). Cynthia Erivo has been nominated for an Oscar for "performance by an actress in a leading role." Call the library, 218-739-9387, for the title, unlisted due to movie license restrictions, or view the title on our website ffpubliclibrary.org/adultevents. This film is rated PG-13. Free refreshments provided by the Friends of the Library.

Newsletters

Enter your email address and select the newsletters you would like to receive.

Load comments