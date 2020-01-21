The Fergus Falls Public Library is hosting a free movie night on Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 5:30 p.m. This recently released film is "the extraordinary tale of Harriet Tubman's escape from slavery and transformation into one of America's greatest heroes, whose courage, ingenuity, and tenacity freed hundreds of slaves and changed the course of history" (source: IMDB). Cynthia Erivo has been nominated for an Oscar for "performance by an actress in a leading role." Call the library, 218-739-9387, for the title, unlisted due to movie license restrictions, or view the title on our website ffpubliclibrary.org/adultevents. This film is rated PG-13. Free refreshments provided by the Friends of the Library.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.