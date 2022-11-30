A Fergus Falls man, stopped for a routine traffic violation, was arrested following the discovery of a handgun, ammunition and drug paraphernalia.
According to court records, James Robert Thorstad, 20, was arrested on Nov. 26, after a Fergus Falls police officer on routine patrol observed a black colored Chevy Avalanche traveling northbound crossing over the centerline three to four times. The officer initiated a traffic stop and approached the vehicle and observed the driver to be Thorstad.
Court records further state that while speaking with Thorstad, the officer noticed the odor of an alcoholic beverage being masked by a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Thorstad stated that this was his vehicle and admitted to smoking marijuana a few hours prior to driving.
A subsequent search of the vehicle was conducted and the officer located a spent 9mm casing in the center console. On the front passenger seat was a zippered pouch which contained a Kimber handgun, a loaded magazine and a green leafy substance consistent with marijuana.
During the search, Thorstad acknowledged there was a gun in the car, but indicated he simply forgot about it when initially asked by law enforcement. In the backseat was a blue backpack containing one large plastic bag of green leafy substance consistent with marijuana, a scale, two Glock 9mm magazines and a Glock magazine loader.
Following his arrest, Thorstad was transported to Fergus Falls Police Department headquarters and stated he knew about the marijuana, the scale, and the gun. Thorstad also stated that he knew it looked bad, but he was not selling the marijuana. He stated there was about a quarter of a pound, but it was all for personal use. He further admitted that he was not 21 years old and did not have a permit to carry.
Thorstad was charged with one count of 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana, a felony, possess ammo/any firearm - user of controlled substance, a gross misdemeanor and underage drinking and driving, a misdemeanor.
He made his first court appearance on the charges on Nov. 29 and was released from the Otter Tail County Detention Center with conditions, with his next hearing scheduled for Dec. 13.
