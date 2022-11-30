ARRESTED

James Robert Thorstad, 20, was arrested and charged with a felony and other charges following a Nov. 26 traffic stop.

 submitted

A Fergus Falls man, stopped for a routine traffic violation, was arrested following the discovery of a handgun, ammunition and drug paraphernalia.



