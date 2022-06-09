A Fergus Falls man has died in an apparent drowning in Big Detroit Lake in Becker County.
The Becker County Sheriff's Office received a report on Jun. 8, at approximately 5:39 p.m., of a male who had jumped off a pontoon on Big Detroit Lake and had not resurfaced.
After an extensive search ensued with several different agencies and private citizens assisting, Jette Kriston Frandson, 20, of Fergus Falls was located in approximately 29 feet of water. Frandson was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The occupants, who were on the pontoon with Frandson, stated they were together on the watercraft when he reportedly jumped into the water. The wind began to push the pontoon away from Frandson who had begun to struggle. All three friends stated they jumped into the water at separate times to rescue Frandson with the attempts unsuccessful.
The sheriff’s office stated that Frandson was not wearing a life preserver.
In addition to the Becker County Sheriff’s office, the Detroit Lakes Police Department, Detroit Lakes Fire Department, Becker County Dive Rescue, Valley Water Rescue, Mahnomen Sheriff's Office, Clay County Sheriff's Office, MN State Patrol, MN DNR Conservation and St. Mary's EMS assisted with the search.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone