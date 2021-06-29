Fergus Falls Public Library is 1 of 61 organizations nationwide selected to receive a 2021-22 NEA Big Read grant. A grant of $15,380 will support a community reading program focusing on “The Best We Could Do” by Thi Bui from February 2022 through May 2022. An initiative of the National Endowment for the Arts in partnership with Arts Midwest, the NEA Big Read broadens our understanding of our world, our communities, and ourselves through the joy of sharing a good book.
“We are grateful to be grant recipients and look forward to sharing this powerful book with the community”, said library director, Gail Hedstrom.
“For 15 years the NEA Big Read has supported opportunities for communities to come together around a book, creating a shared experience that encourages openness and conversations around issues central to our lives,” said Ann Eilers, acting chairman of the National Endowment for the Arts. “We congratulate The Fergus Falls Public Library for receiving an NEA Big Read grant and look forward to a wide variety of meaningful community events.”
The NEA Big Read offers a range of titles that reflect many different voices and perspectives, aiming to inspire conversation and discovery. The main feature of the initiative is a grants program, managed by Arts Midwest, which annually supports dynamic community reading programs, each designed around a single NEA Big Read selection.
“We're inspired by the creativity of this year’s NEA Big Read grantees, who are finding new ways to bring people together after a challenging year,” said Torrie Allen, president and CEO of Arts Midwest. “We are proud to support these organizations and communities as they explore the richness and diversity of American history and culture together through reading.”
The books available for the 2021-2022 NEA Big Read explore different aspects of American history and culture. Grantees are developing programming that helps communities to reflect on where we’ve been, where we are today, and where we’re going.
The Fergus Falls Public Library will be working closely with the Kaddatz Galleries on this project allowing community members to participate in a range of related activities related to topics explored in Thi Bui’s book and specific to the graphic novel format. Additionally, “We are partnering with other libraries in Viking Library System, Fergus Falls Community Education, area teachers, The Friends of the Fergus Falls Public Library, Victor Lundeen Company, and The Otter Tail County Historical Society, to provide additional activities and programs” said Gail Hedstrom. Book discussions, art exhibits, classes, and events will take place in Fergus Falls, New York Mills, Alexandria, Wheaton, and Morris.
Since 2006, the National Endowment for the Arts has funded more than 1,700 NEA Big Read programs, providing more than $23 million to organizations nationwide. In addition, Big Read activities have reached every Congressional district in the country. Over the past 15 years, grantees have leveraged more than $50 million in local funding to support their NEA Big Read programs. More than 5.7 million Americans have attended an NEA Big Read event, over 90,000 volunteers have participated at the local level, and over 40,000 community organizations have partnered to make NEA Big Read activities possible. For more information about the NEA Big Read, including book and author information, podcasts and videos, visit arts.gov/neabigread.
The Fergus Falls Public Library connects people, information, and ideas to promote lifelong learning, literacy development, and community involvement to assure the best quality of life.
