With cooling temperatures and first football games calling in the fall season to come, the first day of school is on many student’s minds and more than a few parent’s calendars.
Sept. 6 is the official first day of school for Fergus Falls Public Schools and with a new year brings new programs and procedures to be aware of for the coming term.
All high school students will be assigned Chromebooks for the coming school year and while students will be able to bring in their owns devices to use on assigned work, all tests that are given digitally by teachers must be completed on one of the provided laptops.
“The cell phone and earbud expectations are pretty simple,” the principle of FF High School Mark Anderson explains. “All cell phones, earbuds and headphones need to be put away when they walk into a teacher’s classroom – they are not to be used unless given permission by the teacher.”
Anderson notes that if a student’s phone is seen or heard during class, they must put their phone in a designated box and will receive the device at the end of class. Students who need to go to the restroom, counseling or the nurse’s office will also need to place their cell phone in said box and will have it returned to them at the end of the hour.
“Attendance is a major concern of ours,” Anderson says. “All students are expected to be in class on time with all needed materials.”
Anderson explains that students who are tardy to assigned classes must report to the main office for a pass and a conversation with the administration on why they are late. He also mentions that no food or drinks are allowed outside of the cafeteria for the new school term and parking passes for students with licenses is $20 for the year.
“It is my sincere hope that your children have an amazing experience in the Fergus Falls school district during the coming year,” superintendent Jeff Drake says. “May our partnership fully meet the needs of all children by creating an environment that allows them to reach their full potential – as always, thank you for your trust and support.”
More information concerning the finer details of required school materials, athletic schedules and staff expectations for students can be found here: fergusotters.org.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone