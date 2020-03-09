As of Sunday evening, Minnesota had two confirmed cases of coronavirus, with one in Ramsey County and the other in Carver County. Fergus Falls Public Schools administrators met Monday and discussed plans for the school with regard to the virus. Meeting attendees included district nurse Jen Kohorst, Kennedy Secondary School Principal Dean Monke, Superintendent Jeff Drake, as well as representatives from the central office and other administrators.
Both Kohorst and Monke said they are following recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Minnesota Department of Health. “Those precautions include updating our pandemic plan and continuing to encourage good handwashing, covering their cough, staying home when they’re sick, and that goes for students and teachers alike, and staff,” says Kohorst. Any decisions regarding school closures or activity cancellations would be made by Otter Tail County Public Health or Minnesota Department of Health.
Kohorst explains what the pandemic plan is, saying, “There was a pandemic influenza plan in place from 2009 and then there was also one for H1N1, so it’s just going through that and updating it and that includes things like, a background on highly contagious diseases, it just spells out how we would follow the recommendations of Minnesota Department of Health, plan structure and modification, incident management structure, communication, pandemic management and post-pandemic recovery.”
The school is focusing on short-term management like building cleanliness, encouraging good hygiene practices and communicating with students and parents. A letter was sent home on Friday with students that informed parents on what to do, when to stay home and how the school is monitoring the current situation.
There are no long-term plans currently in place
