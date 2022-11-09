The election for the Fergus Falls School Board saw the three incumbents running, Kirby Anderson, Missy Hermes and Melanie reelected with 26%, 26% and 23% of the votes, respectively.
“I'd like to thank the voters for the confidence that they have in me,” Anderson says. “I pledge to continue to work hard to give our students the best education possible. We have a lot of challenges in the coming years, but I am confident that our board, working together with the administration, teachers, support staff, community members and parents, will move the district forward in productive ways.”
Cole is a 20-year veteran of the school board and shares her excitement for her continued service on the board: “I’m delighted – I’m pleased to continue on with the board, and having a solid background and insight into the cyclical nature of the district is useful as a lot of what has been implemented years ago eventually cycles back through the school system.”
“I’m very excited,” says Hermes. “First I think it’s important to thank the people who worked the polls and took part in the democratic process along with all the people that decided to put their name in the ring. A lot of ideas and issues were brought forth during the campaign, and the next four years are going to be really exciting. I’m really happy to have gained the confidence to be a part of that moving forward.”
Timothy Nanson ended up coming in with 13% of the votes: “Hey, what can you say – people go to polls and they vote, you have to respect that. Hopefully I get a chance in another two years. I’m glad I got the support that I did and it shows that a bit of outside perspective is wanted and gaining some traction.”
