At the Fergus Falls City Council annual meeting, one incumbent and three new council members were sworn in following the regular session, on Jan. 3.
Laura Job for Ward One, Scott Kvamme (Incumbent) for Ward Two, Al Kremeier for Ward Three and Scott Rachels for Ward Four were formally seated during the meeting.
Following the swearing in, Kvamme was selected by a roll call vote of the new council to be the interim mayor, in the event current mayor, Ben Schierer, is unable to attend a meeting.
A motion approving the 2023 Mayor’s council appointments was approved and included the following:
• Board of Equalization
Ward One: Job
Ward Two: Kvamme
Ward Three: Kremeier
Ward Four: Rachels
• Business Development for Fergus Falls: Anthony Hicks
• Fire Department Relief Association: Fire Chief, City Administrator, Brent Thompson
• Fire Department Trust Fund: Fire Chief, Kvamme
• Golf Board: Jim Fish
• Hockey Association: Rachels
• Investment Committee: City Administrator, Finance Director, Assistant Finance Director, Certified Financial Planner, Kremeier
• Legislative Committee: Mayor, City Administrator, Tom Rufer, Hicks
• PEG Access Board: Kvamme
• Personnel Committee: Job, Fish
• Senior Citizens Board: Thompson
• Tax Levy Committee: City Administrator, Mayor, Job, Rachels
• Visit Fergus Falls: Kremeier
• West Central Initiative Economic Development District: Rufer
In addition to the appointments, city manager Andrew Bremseth brought up the urgent need to need to pass a resolution approving state bonding request.
“The city was included in the bonding bill that stalled out at the state legislature last year. The bonding money that was set aside for the city related to the project downtown, Phase II, which would have infused $1 million of non-local money into that project. Over the last several weeks, the Minnesota Department of Management and Budget (MMB) has been reaching out and asking how we want to handle that bonding request because they plan to try to advance that bonding bill during this legislative session in 2023. I informed staff at MMB that we’ve actually moved forward with that project. We’ve awarded the contract and the response that I got from MMB was, 'Do you want to amend that request and try to accomplish something else with state fundings?,'” emphasized Bremseth.
Bremseth went on to say that the legislative committee met last week and discussed whether to bring a recommendation forward to the council during the annual meeting.
Alternate considerations for other projects included a $1.2 million for the acquisition of the river buffer parcel on the former dairy site from the Fergus Falls Port Authority, $1.3 million for the rail crossings on Broadway Avenue and Saint Andrew Streets relating to the redevelopment of the dairy property, $1.5 million for the trail and amenities through the dairy property on the river buffer parcel that the city would acquire from the port authority. The committee also wanted to include $1.2 million towards the renaissance of Old Smokey, which would include a magic carpet lift and groomer, snow making equipment and a warming house.
“Again, at $5.2 million we have the 50/50 match with our Phase II commitments locally. I will say that if we move forward with this request, it’s certainly up to the council if they want to entertain this. This would not preclude us from asking for another bonding request or for any other legislative funds during this legislative session,” stated Bremseth.
Bremseth stated that the urgency of council passing the resolution was so the committee could replace the existing language in the bill. It would be in the governor's bill that would be introduced in the following few days from the meeting on Jan. 3.
Council unanimously approved the resolution.
Lori Beske honored for over 38 years of service to the city
Longtime city employee Lori Beske was honored with a resolution approved by council for her service of over 38 years. Beske was hired in the position of accounting clerk in August of 1984. She then became the utilities billing technician on Feb. 1, 1996. Then moving to the position of accounting technician on Jun. 20, 2001, which she held up until her retirement on Dec. 30, 2022.
After Schierer read the resolution, Beske received a standing ovation and reflected on her time with the city: “I’d like to thank you all for the opportunity to work for the city for all these years. It was absolutely marvelous. I worked with many, many wonderful people. Thank you."