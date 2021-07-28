Fergus Falls has not yet received any of the American Rescue Plan COVID relief funds that were signed into law by President Joe Biden earlier this year.
City finance director, Bill Sonmor says the funds will come in two payments, one payment this year and the second half next year. The city is expecting about $1.5 million and will receive the allocation in two payments with fifty percent expected by possibly next week, and then 50% by the summer of 2022.
Sonmor anticipates the city will receive the funds by the end of July. The time period to expend the funds will stretch out to possibly 2024.
It is for expenditures related to COVID, it can be used for water or sewer infrastructure and broadband infrastructure among other items. Sonmor said there are also options for revenue replacement in this round as well.
“The prior COVID dollars that we received last year, you couldn’t replace revenue with that, but this current round there will be, There’s formula for that. There’s potential for revenue replacement,”said Sonmor.
Water and sewer covered under the funding would go to the water and sewer fund, but would otherwise be placed in the general fund. Sonmor says eventually a separate fund would be set up to track it separately, but it would be combined with the general fund.
Sonmor stated that the reason it would remain separate is so they can tie out the revenues with all the expenses for a federal audit that will come at the end as well.
Sonmor emphasized, “If you receive over $750,000 in federal funds in a year, and all federal funds from all federal programs, then you are required to have a federal audit completed. That’s why it’s good to have it in a separate fund as well..”
According to the U.S. Treasury department, the American Rescue Plan will deliver $350 billion for eligible state, local, territorial, and Tribal governments to respond to the COVID-19 emergency and bring back jobs.
