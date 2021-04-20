With a longstanding desire to do a trivia quiz about Fergus Falls, Maxine Adams jumped in head first when the means to bring her idea to fruition presented itself.
“When I saw the Otter Tail County Story Mapping Project was seeking ideas to help residents understand the many stories that contribute to our rich history, it seemed like a perfect fit,” explained Adams. She applied for and was awarded a grant through the Otter Tail County Story Mapping Project.
With the assistance of Chris Schulke and Kathy Evavold of the Otter Tail County Historical Society, Adams located photos and stories that would work well as trivia questions. While she was familiar with some of the local stories, she had the opportunity to learn more about Fergus Falls in the process.
The Fergus Falls Trivia Quiz, sponsored by Olson Funeral Home, goes live on Wednesday. The 12 questions will be available on Daily Journal Media’s website and will be active through May 1. Intended to help citizens of Fergus Falls discover little known facts that comprise the rich and varied history, answers can be researched via provided internet links or by visiting various locations whose addresses are also provided. Questions will be multiple choice and prizes will be awarded, with $100 grand prizes being awarded to the first and second place winners. In the case of a tie winners will be randomly selected. One entry will be accepted per participant. Winners will be notified by email.
“The staff at the Daily Journal, Sean Lewis and Heather Kantrud, helped with getting the quiz online and letting the public know about it, so it really has been a community effort. I am grateful for everyone’s help,” Adams expressed.
“This activity is part of the Otter Tail County Story Mapping Project, a partnership between Rethos, the Otter Tail County Historical Society, and Springboard for the Arts with support from the Minnesota Historical Society. This project was made possible in part by the people of Minnesota through a grant funded by an appropriation to the Minnesota Historical Society from the Minnesota Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.”
