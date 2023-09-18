CBOC

The Fergus Falls Veterans Clinic has served eligible service members since 1998.

 JAMES ALLEN | DAILY JOURNAL MEDIA

The Fergus Falls VA Clinic or "Community-Based Outpatient Clinic," as it is sometimes called, could be moving in the next few years.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?