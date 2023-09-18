The Fergus Falls VA Clinic or "Community-Based Outpatient Clinic," as it is sometimes called, could be moving in the next few years.
It opened at 1839 North Park Street along with the Fergus Falls Veterans Home in 1998.
U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Public Affairs Officer, Shawn Abbas, said as they approach renewal of the current lease, a few factors are being considered.
“As a part of the lease renewal process defined by the federal government, we must reassess our space and infrastructure needs internally and then offer bidding in free and fair competition to any vendor who can meet those requirements. The Federal Contracting Office conducts an impartial but thorough evaluation of each offeror's proposal and capabilities, selects a source and awards a lease,” said Abbas, in a carefully worded statement.
To clear up possible confusion, the Fergus Falls VA Clinic is a federally run facility, while the Veterans Home is state-run. They have always been separate entities.
When Daily Journal Media inquired of Abbas about needing a bigger space to serve more patients or when the lease actually expires we received this response: “In order to ensure free and fair competition and an impartial evaluation by the Federal Contracting Office, we cannot comment on individual lease renewals."
