A Fergus Falls woman is facing two felony drug charges and a child endangerment charge following the search of a residence on the 600 block of West Seventh Avenue.
According to Otter Tail County District Court records, on Aug. 24, Fergus Falls Police officers executed a search warrant at the home of Tashia Ray Wobig, 27, of Fergus Falls.
The formal court complaint stated that the search warrant included information about controlled substances being dealt from this residence. The complaint also states that law enforcement knocked on the door and announced their presence with the warrant. When Wobig answered the door, officers cleared the residence and located three young minor children in the residence.
The complaint further states that Wobig was apprehended and when she was placed under arrest, officers located a cigarette box which contained a glass vial with four blue pills, which law enforcement believed to be M30 fentanyl pills.
Throughout the second floor of the residence, law enforcement located multiple pieces of tin foil with burn marks. Law enforcement also observed large amounts of animal feces throughout the residence. In a dresser located in the master bedroom, law enforcement located a black zippered case with numerous M30 fentanyl pills.
Court records say a total of 76 M30 fentanyl pills were located in the house or on Wobig's person.
After being read her rights, Wobig admitted to concealing the cigarette case and the blue round pills and stated she knew they were fentanyl pills.
Wobig was charged with felony counts of Controlled Substance Crime in the Fourth Degree, 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 or paraphernalia residual - Not cannabis/hemp and a gross misdemeanor charge of Endangering Child-Permit Present Sale/Possession of a Controlled Substance.
Her next court appearance is scheduled for an Omnibus Hearing on Oct. 4.
