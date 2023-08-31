CHARGED

Tashia Ray Wobig, 27, of Fergus Falls.

 Submitted

A Fergus Falls woman is facing two felony drug charges and a child endangerment charge following the search of a residence on the 600 block of West Seventh Avenue.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?