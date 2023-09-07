ARRESTED

Dilfa Munguia, 33, of Fergus Falls.

 Submitted

A woman was arrested at her residence on the 700 block of Riverside Court in Fergus Falls on Sep. 5, following the execution of a search warrant after law enforcement had received information that she had been selling methamphetamine and other controlled substances at that location.



