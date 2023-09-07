A woman was arrested at her residence on the 700 block of Riverside Court in Fergus Falls on Sep. 5, following the execution of a search warrant after law enforcement had received information that she had been selling methamphetamine and other controlled substances at that location.
According to the Otter Tail County District Court complaint, a Fergus Falls police detective learned information that Dilfa Munguia, 33, had been selling controlled substances out of her residence.
Court records say that the detective conducted surveillance and observed 25 vehicles coming and going to the Munguia's address over two days. Surveillance continued and law enforcement continued to observe large amounts of vehicles visiting the residence.
Court records further indicate that Facebook messages requested by police showed that between February and June 17 of this year, law enforcement observed conversations where Munguia was either selling or being prompted to sell controlled substances. In those conversations, police say Munguia invited others to come to her house on Riverside Court.
The court complaint states that on Sep. 5, officers executed a search warrant at the address.
When law enforcement entered and began clearing the residence, Munguia ran to a bathroom and shut the door. Eventually, Munguia opened the door and officers could see the toilet flushing, water was on the floor as well as Munguia's hands. At this point, Munguia was taken into custody.
Court records say that the room determined to be the Munguia's, law enforcement located a plastic baggie with a white crystalline substance that appeared consistent with methamphetamine. The substance later field tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed 23.6 grams. Law enforcement also located pay/owe sheets and a purse with $4,068, as well as 16 oxycodone pills in a kitchen cabinet, suboxone strips, a scale, miscellaneous drug paraphernalia and a bag of 100 small plastic baggies.
After being read her rights, Munguia denied selling narcotics. She claimed to a detective that she had a prescription for the oxycodone for back pain and that she kept 35 of the 42 for personal use. When asked if that meant she sold the other seven, Munguia stated she did not want to answer that question.
Munguia has been charged with 1st degree - sale - 17 grams or more-meth within a 90-day period and 5th degree - sale - marijuana mixture except small amount of marijuana with no remuneration, both felonies with a maximum jail term of 35 years for both counts.
Munguia made her first Otter Tail County District court appearance on Sept. 7, and is scheduled for an Omnibus Hearing on Oct. 3. She is currently being held on $25,000 bond with conditions or non-cash bond with conditions of $5,000 or $500 cash bail with conditions.
