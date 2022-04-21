Minnesota State Patrol confirmed one fatality in a Wednesday morning crash on Highway 210 and Highway 9 just outside Breckenridge, Minnesota.
The April 20 crash involved a semi-truck and a 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee, a Minnesota State Patrol report states. The deceased was a 72-year-old woman from Fergus Falls, Minnesota. The driver of the semi was a 56-year-old man from Milnor, North Dakota.
The Jeep was westbound on Highway 210 and the semi was eastbound. As they approached each other, the driver of the Jeep lost control and spun out on the icy and snow-covered road. The Jeep crossed the centerline in front of the semi, which collided with it, according to the report.
Highway 210 from Breckenridge to Fergus Falls, Minnesota, was closed shortly after officers responded to the scene and was reopened about 3 p.m.
Responding agencies included Breckenridge Police Department, Breckenridge Fire Department, Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office, Ambulance Service, Inc., and the Minnesota State Patrol.
The names of those involved will be released by law enforcement Thursday afternoon.
