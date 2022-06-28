A local woman recently announced her candidacy for the seat for Minnesota House District 9A.
Nancy Jost of Fergus Falls describes herself as an experienced rural and early childhood advocate. Jost has been endorsed by the state DFL party and sees her goal as just being a voice for rural Minnesota.
“I’ve always wanted to do it and someone at a fundraiser asked me if I would be interested and I thought about it for a day or so and thought, yes. This is my opportunity. I also think it’s a good opportunity for women to be in the legislature and in government. I just think it’s my time to try,” said Jost.
Currently, John Poston (R), Lake Shore is the incumbent. Minnesota House District 9A is in West Central Minnesota, and includes the communities of Fergus Falls, Pelican Rapids, Rothsay, Wolverton, Breckenridge, Nashua, Elbow Lake, Ashby, Dalton, Wheaton and Browns Valley. The district’s total population is just under 40,000 people and spans four counties: Traverse, Grant, Wilkin and Otter Tail.
“Together we can create the communities we need for our district to thrive,” said Jost, who was recently endorsed by the DFL. “I am running because I care deeply about children, their families and their start in life. I care deeply about the elderly, our earth, education, and most importantly, I’m running because I am dedicated to listening to and serving the people in my district and across the state.”
Jost has been in the early childhood field for at least 50 years, with family childcare and Family Friendly neighbor involvement. Jost says her life has been dedicated to supporting families, young children and the caregivers in West Central Minnesota, which in turn has supported the economic development needs of the state.
For the past 20 years, Jost has served as the director of early childhood at West Central Initiative. In that work, she has created partnerships across the region that ensure families have access to the resources they need to raise healthy children.
“I think we need a loud voice for rural Minnesota, but I also want to be a voice for little children in rural Minnesota, women, the elderly, along with protecting the environment,” added Jost.
Jost will bring important experience representing the district to build statewide initiatives and ensuring rural perspectives are heard and addressed. She has served as an advisor of the Women’s Economic Security Task Force, was appointed the chairperson for the Minnesota Early Learning Council.
Jost is a graduate of the University of Minnesota, Morris. She grew up on a farm between Alberta and Chokio. Jost and her husband have been married for 46 years and they raised their two children in Morris.