Over the past few years, the city of Fergus Falls has been discussing the need for a dedicated full-time communications expert that can develop and execute a communication strategy for they city.
On Aug., 23 Jean Bowman was selected to fill the new role of communications manager for the city that is slated to begin September 12.
“Bowman has the experience, knowledge of Fergus Falls and the enthusiasm to expertly serve the city and our communications needs,” explains Andrew Bremseth, the Fergus Falls city administrator.
Having a dedicated professional leading communications efforts will allow the public to be more informed and engaged in city activities, along with providing FF the opportunity to reach a wider audience through a variety of available mediums.
“Communication about city projects and services should be proactive, consistent and easy-to-find. Until now, there has not been a dedicated effort to provide that,” said Bremseth. The council unanimously approved the new position at its June 21 meeting. “Bowman will connect the city council and staff with the community.”
Bowman served for 19 years as the executive director of Visit Fergus Falls and discusses the recent shift in career lanes, “It’s been a fantastic run, promoting Fergus Falls for travel and tourism. I’m excited to shift messaging and audiences and help the city connect with residents and employees.”
