Hired

Jean Bowman will be beginning her new role as communications manager for the city of Fergus Falls on September 12. 

 Carl Hauser | Daily Journal

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Over the past few years, the city of Fergus Falls has been discussing the need for a dedicated full-time communications expert that can develop and execute a communication strategy for they city.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?