Fergus Home & Hardware is pleased to announce the purchase of The Country Store of Fergus Falls. The acquisition was finalized on Friday, July 17, 2020. The plan is to have The Country Store products and services available exclusively at Fergus Home & Hardware starting Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020.
The Country Store specializes in dog and cat food and other animal feed, grass seed, fertilizer, pesticides, muck boots, mowers and more. The Country Store was started in 2000 by the Polejewski family. Justin Polejewski, the son and grandson of the long-time owners of The Country Store, JP and Marlene Polejewski, has been managing The Country Store for the past four and half years and has been hired to work at Fergus Home & Hardware. While The Country Store inventory has evolved over the years, their top-notch customer service and quality products have not wavered.
According to Dan Zierden, owner of Fergus Home & Hardware, “We are excited to have the Country Store and all it offers become part of Fergus Home & Hardware (formerly Cullen’s Home Center). The Country Store brings quality products that complements what we carry, and much of their inventory is locally grown or produced which supports our local economy, just as we strive to do.” Current customers of The Country Store will be able to shop there until the end of August when products will then be available at Fergus Home & Hardware.
Fergus Home & Hardware, located at 1005 North Tower Road in Fergus Falls, just North of M State Community and Technical College, has been in operation since 2003 and has sold hardware since November 2015. In 2019 Fergus Home & Hardware became affiliated with Hardware Hank, a division of United Hardware Distributing of Plymouth. Over 55,000 products are available through their distribution.
Fergus Home & Hardware will continue to offer hardware, plumbing, electrical, garden, paint as well as many building supplies from hand and power tools to nuts and bolts and much more. Along with the hardware side, the entire store continues to be a full-service home center offering appliances, flooring, cabinets and counter tops, window treatments, lighting, fireplaces, and virtually everything needed in the building and remodeling process.
According to Zierden, “Now with the addition of all that The Country Store provides, we will be expanding our pet supply section, bird seed, mowers, lawn and garden departments and more. Be sure to stop in and see what we have to offer and receive that same great service as always! Our store is open seven days a week and don’t forget we price match!” Check out their website at fergushomeandhardware.com.
