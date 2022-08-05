Art to go

The art checkout section at the Fergus Falls Public Library. For those that are interested, you can snag a piece of art for a limited amount of time to display at your home or office. 

 Carl Hauser | Daily Journal

Recently, the Fergus Falls Public Library received a Legacy Organization grant from the Lake Region Arts Council. The grant will be used to increase the public’s access to artwork by adding new pieces to the library’s circulating and permanent art collections.



