Recently, the Fergus Falls Public Library received a Legacy Organization grant from the Lake Region Arts Council. The grant will be used to increase the public’s access to artwork by adding new pieces to the library’s circulating and permanent art collections.
In 2021, the library formed an arts advisory committee, which includes: Sharon Hintgen, Kandace Creel Falcon, Naomi Schliesman and Gail Hedstrom. Shortly after the formation of the committee, brainstorming began on different activities to bring to the library, one of those was adding to their art collection. “We wanted a more diverse representation in our artwork and arts, that’s where it started,” mentioned Hedstrom, director of the library.
With grant funding, the library will add artwork to the collection by regional artists Jenny Field, Nancy Xiaorong Valentine, Laura Youngbird and Eric Santwire. The library will also work with the artist, Jess Torgerson, to create materials to increase awareness of the library’s circulating and permanent art collection.
“I think public access to the arts is extremely important, having time to view art and be contemplative of it is wonderful,” said Hedstrom. “The fact that the public library checks art out, people can take original artwork or numbered prints, sharing it with family and friends, is fabulous.”
It’s an opportunity not just for the library but also for local artists to be able to display their work. The library wants to showcase what’s available in our community and also give people an opportunity to experience what is beyond our community.
LRAC has been serving the community for 45 years, serving nine counties in west central Minnesota. During its early years, they could only offer one grant program. Now, LRAC offers nine grant programs and more. They are committed to providing access to quality arts events throughout the nine-county area, supporting artists at all stages of their careers.
Going forward, the library will look to continue to look to add to their collection. They also lean on the Friends of the Library, who sell pieces of art, to help increase what the library has to offer. It continues to be useful resources for the community and surrounding areas with all of the avenues the library has to offer.
The Lake Region Arts Council Legacy Organization Grant is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through grants from the Lake Region Arts Council, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage fund.
