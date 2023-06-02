A Fergus Falls man faces felony charges following an after threatening another and causing a disturbance at Fergus Falls Police Department headquarters.
According to court records, on May 26, a Fergus Falls police officer responded to a report of a disturbance in the lobby of the department
When the officer approached the situation, Bartley Joseph Gholson, 42, of Fergus Falls had a bloody lip and was shouting expletives. Another detective and Chief of Public Safety Kile Bergren were present and attempting to assist Gholson, who was irate. Gholson claimed he was assaulted but would not provide any details or answer any questions.
Court records say he then stormed out of the police department, yelling more expletives aimed directly at Chief Bergren. He then returned and demanded the police get the person that assaulted him right away, again without providing details of what occurred.
According to police, Gholson refused to calm down but did state he was assaulted by someone who resided on College Street and then stormed out of the police department a second time.
Court records further state that an officer followed Gholson outside in an attempt to gather more information about the assault. Police stated that Gholson was still acting irate and uncooperative and raised his right arm as if he was about to throw a punch at an officer.
Gholson was taken into custody at this point.
Shortly afterwards police spoke to the person who had allegedly assaulted Gholson. The person stated he knocked on the Gholson’s door to confront him about the issues they were having and when the Gholson opened the door, he was holding a cane like a baseball bat. He then raised the cane over his head as if he was about to strike the other person, so the other person punched him once in the face in self-defense.
After being knocked out from the punch, Gholson regained consciousness and began threatening to kill the person.
Gholson was charged with 2nd degree felony assault with a dangerous weapon and a gross misdemeanor charge of 4th degree assault.
His next court appearance is scheduled for a June 21 omnibus hearing in Otter Tail County District Court.
