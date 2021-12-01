Shining bright in the night! Otter Cove’s second Festival of Lights returns this week.
“Otter Cove’s mission is to make Otter Tail County the best place to grow up,” shared president of the board of directors, Tasha Rohlfs, explaining that their unique, family-friendly events help generate funds for operating expenses and create lasting memories for local families. “Our events like Festival of Lights also brings our community together, highlights our beautiful local landmark, the Kirkbride and boosts our economy. People drive from quite a distance to see the Festival of Lights.”
Last year’s display generated a drive-thru of thousands of vehicles, with families driving through multiple times in a row and on multiple nights, their children gawking out the car windows. “That’s how we know we’ve made an impact,” explained Rohlfs.
The Festival of Lights is Otter Cove’s final event of the year, wrapping up a fun-filled 2021 filled with the Color Run, The Teddy Bear Band concert and Character Meet & Greet.
The drive-thru light display will return to Kirkbride Park Wednesday through Saturday from 5-10 p.m., with free-will donations benefitting Otter Cove taken at the entrance.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone