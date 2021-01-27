Based on the scoring summary designed by global aviation consultant Landrum and Brown, the Fergus Falls Airport Advisory Board and city staff are recommending Kreg Anderson of Alexandria Aviation for the position of Fergus Falls Municipal Airport manager.
The advisory board met Tuesday and their recommendation will be brought before the Fergus Falls City Council at their Monday meeting in City Hall.
Curt Malecha, the Fergus Falls Flight Center operator who has been connected with the local airport for several decades, notified the City Council last year that he would be retiring from the position at the end of December. Malecha’s contract with the city ended Feb. 28, 2020.
According to Landrum and Brown, the Alexandria Aviation manager came in with the highest test score of 56. Anderson, who is expected to continue operating Alexandria Aviation, has 31 years of experience as a fixed-base operator. None of the remaining three qualified applicants had any experience as an airport manager. The best test score of the three was a 45 posted by an LLC partnered by Stacy Stock and Alexander Habraken.
Anderson will be roughly 45 minutes away from the Fergus Falls Municipal Airport on State Highway 210 for after-hour calls. The remaining three candidates would be 15, 20 and 30 minutes away. Anderson’s written plan to cover such a contingency is to provide 3-4 individuals in the Fergus Falls area for quick response.
Some of the operational plans proposed by Alexandria Aviation include an 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday schedule based on demand with Saturday hours from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Included in the promotion plan would be to join the Corporate Aviation Association (CAA) approved facilities list and provide fuel discounts for members, targeting educational institutions to promote aviation career paths, continuing the June Fly-In, holding multiple Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) rallies, joining the Fergus Falls Area Chamber of Commerce to private events held at the airport and pursuing an air show.
Services would include hangar rental, fuel and oil sales, line technician and charter services, aircraft sales and a on-demand A&P mechanic.
In a letter to city engineer Brian Yavarow dated Jan. 15, John DeCoster of Landrum and Brown’s Apple Valley office, cited seven reasons for his recommendation of Anderson.
“We reviewed the proposals, all the information and pursuant to bidding guidelines, proposal guidelines in fairness we have to (pick) the most objectively qualified candidate for the job,” Yavarow said.
Responding to the suggestion that the city administration of Fergus Falls repeatedly denied requests from council members for interviews with the candidates, Yavarow said: “No, I am not aware of that. This is a request for proposals, we did a scoring matrix for industry standards. It was a clear choice. If the council chooses to do interviews we usually use the top people to interview but in our opinion the results didn’t warrant it.”
Yavarow pointed out the city staff has always stressed local but public advertising for the position was done in the Daily Journal. The first request for proposal appeared in the city’s legal newspaper Nov. 28.
“This is public advertising so to disqualify someone just working on locale is very risky when you are working in public government,” Yavarow said.
