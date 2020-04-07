Currently, many communities’ members are not looking to head out to their local gym for a workout due to Gov. Tim Walz’s order to keep fitness facilities closed during the coronavirus pandemic. While many businesses are currently shuttered until further notice, one fitness business — Anytime Fitness in Fergus Falls — closed its doors permanently.
Community members can drive by the business, located at 120 1/2 W. Cavour Ave., and notice a large “For Sale” sign painted on the building and paper covering the windows. So what happened to the fitness business?
According to franchise owner Matt Saurer, the timing of the governor’s order and other circumstances saw the club close. “I was recently looking for a buyer for the business because I had found another job,” Saurer said. “When the governor forced businesses to close down, it made it difficult to find a buyer.”
Saurer mentioned that after the governor extended the stay-at-home order it became unmanageable. “We were not going to charge members their dues during the process. After the extension, without any income, I made arrangements to sell the equipment to New Beginnings.”
Saurer mentioned that he has contacted the business’s billing company and put a stop on all charges for their membership. He mentioned that if anyone at Anytime Fitness had membership credit, New Beginnings is willing to work with them to receive credit with membership.
While the governor’s order and pandemic have created issues for all fitness businesses, the appearance of the building indicates more. Asked about any prior issues with the building, Saurer did not want to go into specifics. Owner of the building, Kevin Langbehn, also declined comment on the situation.
