The Fergus Falls Area Habitat for Humanity house dedication has been canceled.
“Stan and I have decided to cancel the 109 Lydia Lane House Dedication that was set to be on this coming Monday,” Habitat for Humanity community outreach coordinator Paul Shol said. “We have been advised by Habitat for Humanity International to follow local guidelines when it comes to the coronavirus. The Minnesota Department of Health has recommended that social events smaller than 200 people be in spaces larger than what we can accommodate at the house.”
The nonprofit looks to schedule a celebration of the build in the future.
“We are disappointed to say the least, as this is such a fantastic moment of a build. All of the support the community has done for this build should be celebrated,” Shol said.
