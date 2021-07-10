E
ach summer the sounds of excited, active children welcome members and visitors when they enter the door. Thankfully, this year is no different.
The Fergus Falls YMCA Summer Day Camp program began on June 7, welcoming 70 children ages 5-12 through the doors. While the COVID-19 pandemic brought with it uncertainty in what the program would look like, program leadership took that uncertainty, turned it into innovation and ran with it.
Thanks to local grant funding and donors, youth and family director Nicole Washek and family life program coordinator Christine Muller were able to expand the day-camp program, both in types of projects/activities and number of participants. Though the children must follow specific safety precautions for the pandemic, Washek and Muller created a summer camp focused on fun, educational projects and physical activity. Innovation, new ideas, and creativity were some of the key words thrown around as planning for the summer-based program began in January 2021.
Grant funding from the city of Fergus Falls, Otter Tail County, Otter Tail Power Corporation Foundation, United Way, West Central Initiative and Blandin was primarily focused on creating a safe, educational space built specifically for children. Appropriately sized tables and chair
s replaced those that were old and worn out. Each child has a dedicated locker space that can be easily cleaned and sanitized. Robots were purchased with the intent to expose children to more STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, mathematics) activities including coding and robotics. General school supplies for day-to-day projects including markers, chalk, paper, pencils, paper and coloring books were purchased, often upgrading supplies that were worn out or had seen better days. More age-appropriate activities and gym games were purchased as well as school-type supplies for each individual child and classroom. COVID-19 safety protocols are still in place for children 12 and under.
Washek remarked, “We are extremely grateful for the grants and donations we received this year. The children are engaged in new activities not only keeping them active but also helping prevent summer learning loss.”
Traditionally, the day-camp program takes various field trips throughout the summer. In the past, they’ve visited the zoo in Fargo, the circus, and Bonanzaville to name a few. This year, the children are sticking closer to home, visiting Pebble Beach, Glendalough State Park, Delagoon Park and Northern Aire Bowling Lanes.
“As we were planning for the summer, we weren’t sure what to expect or where we could take the children on field trips. We decided to stay closer to home as a way to keep the children safer but also to expose them to activities they can do right in their own hometown.” Stated Nicole Washek, youth and family director.
“The goal is that the kids leave the Y tired from the fun and activity each day,” said Muller, who researches and plans the specific activities for each of the five age groups, each day.
Even though the program has just begun planning is complete and staff are excited for all the activities to come this summer. Washek and Muller began planning for the program back in January, giving them ample time to continue the tradition of a well-planned, educational and most importantly fun, summer day-camp program.
Emily Stawarski is the membership and marketing director of the Fergus Falls Area YMCA.
