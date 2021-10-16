Wednesday’s Fergus Falls City Council Committee of the Whole meeting was dominated by a presentation from Chamber of Commerce President Lisa Workman, in which she shared the 135 year history of the Fergus Falls Chamber of Commerce. She highlighted their focuses and activities throughout the decades, and outlined the seven initiatives they will be undertaking in 2022 and beyond.
Workman spoke of the long history of the chamber, “The city of Fergus Falls was a teenager, 14 years old, Grover Cleveland was president of the United States, and Dr. John Pemberton discovered and created a carbonated beverage, later to be called Coca-Cola. This was the time the Fergus Falls Chamber of Commerce was incorporated into the city of Fergus Falls. The city at the time was called the coming city of the northwest. Sixteen businessmen gathered including Wright, Barrows, Brown, Compton and others incorporated the Fergus Falls Chamber.”
Workman went on to detail how the articles of incorporation came to be, and some other highlights of the 135 years of its existence.
The current activities of the chamber include marketing and networking, legislative advocacy, retail promotions, Taste of Fergus Falls, golf and bowling tournaments, along with COVID-19 recovery, and workforce development.
Workman also detailed how COVID-19 recovery grants for local businesses have netted $1.7 million dollars in grants, as well as a local business resilience fund which helped the most affected businesses during the pandemic like restaurants.
Workman also identified seven current strategic initiatives of the organization going forward into next year and beyond, which include promoting local commerce, enhancing workforce strategies, helping grow relationships between businesses, help members improve their return on investment, leveraging government liaisons, pursuing clarity and distinction, and finally supporting community vitality.
Currently, the Fergus Falls Chamber of Commerce has welcomed 37 new businesses for a grand total of over 375 members.
In other discussions, the council was given an update from city engineer Brian Yavarow regarding a proposed prevailing wage change order for the Downtown Riverfront Project. Yavarow shared how Bolton and Menk reviewed the change order necessary to incorporate the prevailing wages into the contract as state money is being used as one of the funding sources.
The change order increases the contract by $662,616. Bolton and Menk representative Kevin Bittener stated to council that they wanted to put this behind them, that they wanted to make the project whole by reducing their budget and withholding invoices for Phase 1 while reducing their fees on Phase 2 of the project. A resolution on the consent agenda will be voted on by council members at Monday’s regular City Council meeting.
This provision was not included in the original bidding documents prepared by Bolton and Menk, the engineering firm who were hired by the city and approved by City Council members.
